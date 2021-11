By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Scotland might have found the going tough in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in UAE, but skipper Kyle Coetzer wants the boys to learn as much as they can by playing against the big boys in world cricket. Going into the clash against India, Coetzer says while he wants the group to play hard on the pitch, he would also love for them to learn from the Indian cricketers on how to improve on the big stage.

