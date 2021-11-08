CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

How are gambling marketers adapting to increased regulation?

By Hannah Bowler
The Drum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs UK advertising codes around gambling are updated ahead of a government review, operators and agencies in the space need to read up on the new rules fast. In March 2020, GambleAware published its report looking at the effects of gambling marketing on young people and vulnerable adults. Its findings led...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintelligence.com

Denmark gambling market grows 8% in third quarter of 2021

Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming gross gaming revenue increased by 8 per cent to DKK1.66bn (€223.1m) in the third quarter of 2021. Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) benefited from a return to growth by the land-based casino sector, as well as continued growth in online casino and sports betting, which offset a decline in gaming machines.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Drum

Future of Media: What's the carbon cost of media? More gambling regulations loom

The Drum's media editor John McCarthy rounds up the latest media trends each Thursday, this is also available in your inbox. Sign up here. Adland knows that sustainability is no longer a CSR add-on, it’s a moral imperative and business essential. This means measuring, reducing, and offsetting carbon footprints as a means of going greener, which means committing to net-zero carbon (explainer here).
GAMBLING
The Drum

WPP agencies sweep up beverage and banking clients

Analysis of the major advertising and media account moves of the week. Keep up with the latest client reviews and pitches here. This week, we consider a series of pitched victories at WPP, with clients across the beverage and banking sectors choosing the British company’s agencies. Constellation Group, the brewer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Marketing#Advertising Industry#Gambleaware#Dcms#Reed#Smith
The Drum

Funky Pigeon and Mollie feature among new client wins for digital agency Impression

Nottingham and London based digital marketing agency Impression has announced its recent partnerships with a number of industry-leading brands. Mollie, one of the fastest-growing payment processors within Europe, will be working alongside the agency's SEO and digital PR teams to grow its organic visibility and brand awareness. Funky Pigeon has...
BUSINESS
The Drum

E-commerce players are still yet to address the gap in consumer expectations

The e-commerce sector still has a long way to go to address the gap in consumer expectations as “first to the market” consumers say their shopping experiences are “quite boring”. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen e-commerce establish itself as the new retail norm as more than eight in 10 'Prosumers'...
RETAIL
Brookings Institution

How to measure and regulate the attention costs of consumer technology

Notifications incessantly ping our mobile and desktop screens. Algorithmic social media feeds consume vast quantities of our time. Simple online tasks require users to traverse minefields of unfavorable default options, all of which need to be laboriously unclicked. To address these daily annoyances of digital life, some might suggest updating smartphone notification settings, practicing better personal discipline, and doing less business online—in short, emphasizing personal responsibility and digital hygiene. But digital hygiene falls far short of systematically addressing the way in which technology is capturing an increasingly large share of our limited stock of attention.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Increases in Real Living Wage rates announced

More than 300,000 workers are set to receive a pay rise after higher rates were announced for the Real Living Wage, a voluntary rate paid by thousands of employers.The new hourly rate will be £11.05 in London and £9.90 outside the capital, increases of 20p and 40p respectively.The Living Wage Foundation, which sets the rates, said almost 9,000 employers across the UK now pay the wage, which is higher than the statutory National Living Wage of £8.91 an hour for adults, which will rise to £9.50 in April.Workers paid the higher rate have benefitted from more than £1.6 billion in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
securityboulevard.com

Preparing for Increased Data Privacy Regulations

Privacy continues to be an increasingly heated battleground with government regulation on one side and big tech on the other. GDPR kicked off the first major data protection and privacy regulation in the EU with its introduction in April 2016, but since then the United States and other countries are waging their own war to protect the needs of individuals.
TECHNOLOGY
intralinks.com

How to Navigate Rising APAC Regulations

The increasingly active deal market is attracting intense oversight from a wide range of external bodies. Is this regulatory attention leading to fewer deals crossing the finish line? And how are savvy dealmakers heading off challenges?. Panelists. Kayson Fu, Managing Director, HSBC Global Banking and Markets (APAC) Paula Yu, Senior...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Media.Monks acquires Italian content marketing agency Miyagi

Milan-based content marketing agency Miyagi is to merge with Media.Monks, extending the network’s footprint in Italy. The deal will bring 70 new staff and clients such as Campari, Danone, Red Bull and Xiaomi to the S4 Capital-owned network’s roster. In a statement, S4 Capital executive chairman Sir Martin Sorrell said:...
BUSINESS
The Drum

How Colgate is adapting to emerging shopper types in APAC

Every Asia Pacific market has its own unique split of shopper types, with the main types being bargain hunters, window shoppers, convenience-seekers, reward hunters and loyal brand shoppers. With a growing number of new and emerging shopper types, The Drum finds out what brands can do to better serve the diversity of the region.
ECONOMY
information-age.com

Adapting hiring strategies to increase diversity in tech

This article will explore how tech organisations can adapt their hiring strategies, in order to increase diversity levels across the workforce. When it comes to promoting diversity in tech, the hiring process is a vital aspect of the mission. HR teams and recruiters play a crucial role in overseeing who is brought into the organisation, and there are measures they can take in order to attract and bring in talent from underrepresented groups. With this in mind, we hear from tech industry experts, on how hiring strategies can be adapted to increase diversity in tech.
ECONOMY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Fire Protection Coatings Market Booms as Increasingly Stringent Fire Standards and Environmental Regulations Rise

Hydrocarbon cementitious and hydrocarbon intumescent coatings to drive the global market, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Fire Protection Coatings Growth Opportunities, finds that a rise in the stringency of regulations and safety advisory to augment the fire safety of buildings and constructions across sectors—oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, and allied industries—is expediting the demand for fire protection coatings globally. The market is estimated to garner $2.74 billion in revenue by 2027 from $1.94 billion in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1%. Hydrocarbon cementitious and hydrocarbon intumescent are the main product types driving the overall market, followed by cellulosic intumescent and cellulosic cementitious.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

New York State gambling regulators approve nine mobile sports betting operators

New York State gambling regulators approved online sports-betting licenses Monday for nine operators including FanDuel Group, DraftKings Inc. and BetMGM to operate in the new market. The companies’ sports-betting revenue would be taxed at 51%, one of the highest among states where sports wagering is legal, said regulators. Still, New...
GAMBLING
The Drum

‘Chaos is always good for agencies’: San Francisco leaders on marketing’s future

The Drum Network is growing its San Francisco chapter. To kick off a wave of activity in the Bay Area, head of the network Holly Hall and reporter Kendra Clark sat down with some of the West Coast’s best and brightest agency leaders. They spoke about what it’s like to lead an agency right now, the evolving role of agencies, and their unique vantage point from San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Drum

How indie agency Sideways has reimagined board and dice games

Indian agency Sideways, in a joint venture with Reliance Brands, has launched its first IP in the form of gaming engine DiiCii. The Drum gets behind this first-of-its-kind gaming innovation, and its go-to-market strategy in India and across the globe. Many years ago, India was the cradle of dice and...
HOBBIES
The Drum

Collaboration and experimentation are key to building a privacy-first online advertising ecosystem

The future of the internet is privacy-first. And making that work for everyone – users, advertisers and publishers – is going to take experimentation and collaboration. That emerged as the key theme of the webinar ‘How advertisers and publishers can thrive in the identifier-free future’, hosted by The Drum and Nano Interactive. The session brought together Tina Lakhani, head of adtech, IAB UK; El Kanagavel, managing director of performance technology, Dentsu; and Carl White, chief executive and co-founder, Nano Interactive. They discussed the forces behind Google’s decision to degrade the third-party cookie in its Chrome browser, the replacement approaches that are emerging, and the challenges the online advertising industry faces in delivering the environment users want and advertisers need.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy