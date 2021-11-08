How are gambling marketers adapting to increased regulation?

This article will explore how tech organisations can adapt their hiring strategies, in order to increase diversity levels across the workforce. When it comes to promoting diversity in tech, the hiring process is a vital aspect of the mission. HR teams and recruiters play a crucial role in overseeing who is brought into the organisation, and there are measures they can take in order to attract and bring in talent from underrepresented groups. With this in mind, we hear from tech industry experts, on how hiring strategies can be adapted to increase diversity in tech.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO