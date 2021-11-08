PCPS Student Council Present Awards for October

The Island Spirit team from the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber managed to surprise yet another recipient. The October Island Spirit Award was presented to Alvita Simmons. Simmons is a longtime volunteer with the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the marketing and business development coordinator for The Law Offices of Brenton C. McWilliams. She was nominated by a community member and chosen by the Island Spirt committee.
CHESTER — Chester Grade School has announced the winners of the October 15 Character Awards presentation. The list includes these 12 students: Cash Hargis, Arizona Rose, Brandon Marquez, Landyn Phillips, Jaylee Belton, Grace Medford, Jaxon Hanna, Ellen Shipley, Haley Sellers, Decklin Forsting, Tegan Breedon, and Edinson Aroche. Pictured here (left...
It is evident that the Student Leadership Council cares about student voices, and wants to give leadership opportunities to students to make an impact within College of Dupage. The SLC’s main goal is to bring in more students and get varying perspectives. For the past two weeks, I have had the honor to sit in on two zoom meetings and document their goals, events coming up at the end of the semester and what they are striving for in the upcoming weeks.
The Central Elementary Students of the Month for October are, from left, Mikenalley McGlothlin, Abigail and Blakely Reese. Not pictured, Grace Prentice. Adams, Michael McGarrah, Muhammad Salar, Sarah Buchanan, Eleanor Howard, Samera Busch SUBMITTED PHOTO.
The New England Foundation for the Arts presented 73 awards ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to arts and cultural nonprofits, totaling $840,000 through the New England Arts Resilience Fund, part of the national U.S. Arts Resilience Fund. These awards support organizations with recovery and planning for a post-pandemic future and were made possible with support from the American Rescue Plan through the National Endowment for the Arts.
Elizabethtown College Professor and Director of Special Programs and Prestigious Scholarships and Fellowships Jean-Paul Benowitz and five Honors students recently presented at the 56th annual National Collegiate Honors Council (NHCH) conference in Orlando, Florida from Oct. 27 through 31. This year’s conference theme was “Reimagine Honors: Past, Present, Future.” Kailey...
The outgoing president of the International Council of Nurses has received a prestigious award from the World Health Organization for her “outstanding and passionate leadership” of the global nursing community. On the last day of her four-year term, Annette Kennedy has been recognised for her life-long commitment to the nursing...
HOUSTON – During the Houston Exchange Club's annual “One Nation Under God” Prayer Breakfast last week, they surprised Dr. Randy Rinehart, pastor at Parkway Baptist Church, by naming him the recipient of the National Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award. “Volunteer efforts are very important to our society, and...
On Oct. 18, María Josefina Cruz Blancas y García put on a black gown and mortarboard and graduated with a university degree in business education. She was 93. "I was so happy and so proud, but I was afraid I would faint," Blancas y García said. Her school, Consultores Educativos Saxum SC in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico, threw a tiny reception for some of her close family members to mark the occasion.
Arts Rolla is hosting their annual reception and awards presentation from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Centre in Rolla. The High School Awards will be presented at 5:15 p.m. after the meet and greet at 5 p.m. There will also be voting for new and returning Board of Directors members....
PITTSBURGH—Alysse Dambrot, of the Bridgeville area, a student in the Community College of Allegheny County’s Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program, has received the American Physical Therapy Association Pennsylvania Chapter (APTA PA) Student Leadership Award. The award, which recognizes a student for facilitating and mentoring leadership skills and encouraging membership in the organization was presented Oct. 23 at APTA PA’s MovePA conference, held at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. Annually, two outstanding students from the 19 physical therapy programs and 18 physical therapist assistant programs in the state are selected to receive the award. Dambrot was nominated by CCAC Physical Therapist Professor and Program Coordinator Dr. Norman Johnson.
At the November 1 City Council Meeting, longtime Sammamish resident Mary Pigott was presented with the Distinguished Resident Award for her many years of service and generous donation of 51 acres of land to the City that makes up Big Rock Park North, Central, and future South. The City of...
On October 26, the Township of Brock Accessibility Award was presented to The Thrift Hub and Jolene Munro by Regional Councillor/Deputy Mayor Ted Smith for their efforts to improve accessibility and/or accessibility awareness, while going above and beyond to make accessibility a key factor in the community. The Thrift Hub...
The Lansing Community College Foundation presented LCC student Rolando Linares with the $20,000 Thomas J. Pung Scholarship on Thursday, Oct. 28. Linares, 36, is a first-generation college student. He was born in Mexico, then immigrated to America with his family when he was 1 year old. “I grew up in...
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized Middlesboro Councilmember Glynna Brown with a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance. KLC administers the City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
Scouts Robert Leonard and Declan Hull from Troop 509 attended the Ponca City Board of Education meeting on Monday night to earn their citizenship badge. They are pictured with board president Nancy Zimmerschied.
Ruth Littlefield, Executive Director for the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives, Rich Cantillon, CEO of the Ponca City Chamber of Commerce/Tourism Bureau and Gary Akin, CEO of the Owasso Chamber were inducted in to the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. Ruth was inducted by Josh Driskell, Jenks Chamber,...
Blackwell Chamber- The City of Blackwell has the Christmas decorations up downtown, at the Museum, and at the Fairgrounds. Now it is Blackwell residents’ turn. The Blackwell Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 3rd Annual “Light Up the City” Residential Christmas Lighting Contest. A winner will be selected weekly between...
