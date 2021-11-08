CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faced With $15 Billion Tax Bill, Elon Musk Is Selling Tesla Stock

By Cristian Bustos
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Elon Musk is set to sell a tenth of his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock as he faces a tax bill of more than $15 billion on stock options in the upcoming months. The richest man on earth created a Twitter poll to ask his 62,7 million followers whether he should make the move, with more than half supporting the idea.

Upcoming Tax Bill

As reported by CNBC , Musk asserted on the Twitter post: “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.” The results were 58% in favor and 42% against, and Musk said he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”

Still, the main reason behind the Tesla founder selling part of his holdings in the electric car manufacturer, is an upcoming tax bill of more than $15 billion. According to Reuters , the company shares dipped 7.5% in premarket trading on Monday following the weekend announcement.

CNBC informs that Tesla shares closed at $1,222.09 on Friday, meaning his gain on the shares reaches just short of $28 billion. Reuters estimated that, “As of June 30, Musk’s shareholding in Tesla came to about 170.5 million shares and selling 10% would amount to close to $21 billion based on Friday's close.”

In 2012, Musk was awarded 22.8 million Tesla shares –at a strike price of $6.24 per share– in a compensation deal he struck with the company’s board.”

Repaying Loan Obligations

Musk’s move arrives a few days after U.S. Senate Democrats had proposed a “ billionaires tax ” to help fund President Joe Biden’s social spending plan –the $2 trillion “ Build Back Better ” legislation– and address tax avoidance by the U.S. biggest companies.

Tesla recently revealed that Musk “has taken out loans using his shares as collateral, and with the sales, Musk may want to repay some of those loan obligations.”

In its Q3 Securities and Exchange Commission 10-Q filing this year, the company said: “If the price of our common stock were to decline substantially, Mr. Musk may be forced by one or more of the banking institutions to sell shares of Tesla common stock to satisfy his loan obligations if he could not do so through other means.”

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index , which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families.

MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What’s his net worth as he takes on billionaires?. Article continues below...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Elon Musk finds buyer for ‘last remaining house’ as he focuses on Mars mission

Elon Musk has finally scored a buyer for the final home he owns nearly a month after it was listed for sale in San Francisco, The Post can report. The property went under contract on Saturday, Nov. 13 — a year-and-a-half after the billionaire vowed to unload his vast real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to colonize Mars.
REAL ESTATE
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Produce Additional EVs In Volume

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was recently asked (via Twitter) about the Tesla Semi, which is delayed according to the official announcement, but at the same time expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this quarter. His answer is to not to put too much emphasis on that, and that the company...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Big Short investor deletes all his tweets after posting dire economic predictions and jabs at Elon Musk

Michael Burry, the investor made famous by The Big Short, has alleged that Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock simply to capitalise on its enormous value while the share price is still high.Mr Burry tweeted: “Let’s face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”The investor made the claim a few days after delivering a dire warning for the economy, tweeting that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.94% to $1,013.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $230.10 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

