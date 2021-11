Olivier Giroud has played for various clubs, but his desire to win has not changed one bit. Despite the fact that Giroud managed to score seven goals in his 13 English Premier League appearances against Liverpool, the Reds have never explored making a swoop for him. However, the feeling isn’t mutual as the veteran striker shockingly admitted that he is open to playing for the Merseyside outfit.

