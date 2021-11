Wednesday night (Nov. 10) was a good night for Jimmie Allen, as he was named New Artist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards. It certainly was one of the most emotional moments of the night, and Allen himself looked as shocked as anyone when he heard his name called for the illustrious award. After placing a celebratory kiss on his wife, the "Best Shot" singer stepped onstage to the roar of the audience and instantly started to cry.

