Geneva, MN

WTO fishing deal possible by ministerial meeting – chair

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The head of negotiations at the World Trade Organization aimed at cutting billions of dollars in subsidies for the fishing industry said on Monday that he thought an outcome was possible in time for a major ministerial conference later this month. Environmentalists say that a deal...

EU chair thanks Turkey for deal limiting Belarus flights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s chairman, Charles Michel, thanked Turkey on Friday for what he said was an agreement to stop citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen planning to travel to Belarus from buying tickets or boarding at Turkish airports. “Thank you to the Turkish authorities,” Michel said on...
Russia will not take part in US-organized Ministerial Meeting to combat pandemic

Moscow [Russia], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will not take part in a virtual ministerial meeting convened by the United States to combat the COVID-19 pandemic due to the organizational difficulties and tight schedule of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and wishes the participants success, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the APEC Ministerial Meeting

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai co-led the United States delegation to the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting on November 8-9 hosted by New Zealand. Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Tai engaged with fellow APEC ministers in pursuit of our 2021 priorities, including building a more open digital economy, advancing women’s economic empowerment, strengthening supply chain resilience and trade facilitation, and promoting sustainable economic growth. A joint statement was released at the conclusion of the meeting.
Solution to post-Brexit N. Ireland trade row 'still possible': PM

Britain's prime minister said Monday that finding a solution with the European Union to Brexit agreement problems regarding Northern Ireland "still seems possible", but reiterated he was ready to trigger a suspension clause in the deal. Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted his government "would rather find a negotiated solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that still seems possible".
EU says COP26 must send signal by halting fossil fuel subsidies

GLASGOW (Reuters) – EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Friday the United Nations COP26 climate summit should send a clear signal by halting fossil fuel subsidies. “The COP must also send a clear signal about our commitment to halt fossil fuel subsidies and finally turn the page on...
EU, UK divide widens on new NIreland, French fishing deal

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The United Kingdom on Friday rejected European Union proposals to streamline the trade of goods in Northern Ireland as insufficient, further aggravating a standoff between both sides and bringing the prospect of a post-Brexit trade war closer. The U.K. government said after unsuccessful talks between its...
U.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Monday imposed sanctions on nine Nicaraguan officials and the Central American nation’s public ministry in response to an election that Washington has denounced as a sham, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The sanctions, whose targets included the country’s energy minister and vice minister...
Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

Japanese and US officials held top-level trade talks in Tokyo on Monday after Washington said it was ready to discuss reducing steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump. Washington said Friday it was ready to discuss reducing the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that were imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on several economies, including the European Union and Japan.
Global powers urged to go further after UN climate deal

UN climate change summit host Boris Johnson, on Sunday hailed a last-ditch agreement to tackle global warming but said he was disappointed it did not go further on tackling use of high-polluting coal. Nearly 200 countries on Saturday pledged to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of non-stop negotiations. British Prime Minister Johnson called the 11th-hour deal "truly historic" and said it signalled "the beginning of the end for coal power". But he said his "delight at this progress" was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure agreement of all countries to keep coal in the ground.India and China weakened the language of the final text, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma.
COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'

Nearly 200 nations came together Saturday on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises. Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.
Australia PM, criticised on climate, urges firms to curb costs

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, facing growing domestic and global disapproval of his climate policies, urged multinational companies on Saturday to start offering cheaper and more sustainable solutions to combat climate change. Pressure intensified this week after Morrison’s government announced financial aid https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/australia-set-up-740-mln-fund-develop-low-emissions-technology-2021-11-09 to support electric vehicles...
Locusts join larvae on EU’s list of approved food

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Locusts were added to the European Union’s list of approved food on Friday as part of the bloc’s push towards more sustainable farming and diets. It was the second time Brussels had said an insect was safe for humans to eat after the dried yellow mealworm larvae of beetle tenebrio molitor was authorised in June.
Malaysia opposition MPs urge review of 5G plan after Reuters report

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Two Malaysian opposition lawmakers on Thursday called on the government to review plans for a state-owned 5G network, after Reuters reported a negotiations deadlock between telecom firms and the state agency handling the network’s deployment. According to the report https://www.reuters.com/article/malaysia-5g/exclusive-no-takers-for-malaysias-5g-plan-as-major-telcos-balk-over-pricing-transparency-idUSL4N2RU1OO on Wednesday, none of Malaysia’s major...
