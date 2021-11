UNION, OR – Union County Commissioners congratulated Dana Londin, Buffalo Peak GolF Course General Manager, for winning the Union Golf Course, Oregon Golf Association award of the year. This award is given to the best facility in the state. “It’s a great honor to receive this award,” said Londln during Wednesday morning Commissioners meeting. The 18-hole course built in 2000 attracts pros and amateurs. Commissioner Donna Beverage wanted to give ‘kudos’ to all the staff at Buffalo Peak and Londln agreed “It is a team effort to all the staff and all the members who have made it possible.” Londln said the next adventure for Buffalo Peak is the recognition of the Golf Shop.

