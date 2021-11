Tiger Woods' niece and Ladies Tour pro Cheyenne Woods has confirmed her engagement to New York Yankees MLB outfielder Aaron Hicks on social media. Cheyenne, 31, took to her Instagram page to post an image of her kissing Hicks, 32, while he was down on one knee, with the caption: "YESSS to forever with my best friend and my [love heart] 10.21.21."

