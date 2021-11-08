CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daylight savings time is bad for us

By joeym
WTAX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanging the clocks twice a year has a negative impact on our health. The American Academy of Medicine...

wtax.com

WTAX

Drinking coffee helps to improve mood as daylight hours decrease

Coffee is beloved by many, and now researchers have found drinking it can improve mood as the daylight hours decrease. A pan-European study funded by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee found that more than a quarter of adults experience depression and increased feelings of sadness as it gets closer to winter. Twenty-one percent say they become more anxious as the days grow darker, while 24 percent say they find it harder to concentrate, and 25 percent say the shorter days make them lose their motivation to exercise. Twenty percent of respondents say they drank coffee to improve their mood, with 29 percent saying they drink more coffee as the days get shorter to feel more energized, and 21 percent saying drinking the coffee helped with concentration. An analysis of existing data also found that 75 mg of caffeine every four hours can result in a pattern of sustained improvement of mood over the day, and that the scent of coffee may enhance working memory and stimulate alertness. Still, drinking too much caffeine can cause sleep issues, and in high quantities it can cause severe disturbances to the heart and nervous system. (Fox)
DRINKS
WATE

Here’s why going to sleep at 10 p.m. may save your life

However, a new study reveals that adults should be just as strict with their own sleep cycles as well. Researchers find that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time lowers the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.
HEALTH
WTAX

Study: going to bed between 10 and 11 may protect your heart

Lots of factors can influence heart health, including when you go to bed. New research published in the European Heart Journal shows people who fall asleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease than people who fall asleep either before or after that time frame. Study author David Plans explains, “While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.” (Yahoo)
HEALTH
#Daylight Savings Time#Clocks#Fat People#Depression#Emergency Room
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

How to sleep through the night – and 5 reasons why you keep waking up

Most of us have experienced the frustration of waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to fall back to sleep quickly. But why does this happen and, more importantly, how can we get a better night’s sleep with less of those pesky wake-ups occurring?. To...
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Reasons You're Not Sleeping, Science Says

Sleep, similar to any other natural body function like breathing or blinking, is non-negotiable when it comes to being healthy. Frustratingly, however, sleep doesn't come quite as easily as those other physical necessities. We've all been there: Tossing and turning all night, with each glance at the clock serving as a rude reminder that morning will arrive soon.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease

Having weak bones is a big concern as we get older. A fall or a misstep can easily fracture a brittle bone, and recovery time gets longer with age. To ward off this frightening event, many people try taking calcium to ensure their bones stay strong and flexible. But it turns out, because of their adverse side effects, these supplements might not be the best fix. Research shows that calcium supplements may increase your risk of heart disease and cardiovascular events, like a heart attack.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

