Getting through adolescence can be a challenge, especially when your classmates and teachers think you’re “weird” and your parents and priest don’t really understand you. For Trevor Nelson – a suburban middle-school student in 1981, who loves show biz, is obsessed with Diana Ross, and dreams of a life in musical theater – his coming-of-age and coming-out story isn’t always easy, but it takes him on a journey of self-discovery and sexual identity that empowers him to be who he is, to continue to live his life with purpose and pizzazz, and to relish his vision of where he’ll be ten years in the future. Go Trevor!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO