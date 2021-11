Around the country, and around much of the rest of the state, Republicans and conservatives were celebrating victories in the November elections. Legislative seats, a governorship, city councils, and school boards changed hands. Ballot measures were passed or defeated. In Minneapolis, the home of “Defund the Police,” that sort of talk cost four of 11 city council members their seats. Nationally, the talk was of a repudiation of progressivism.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO