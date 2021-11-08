Conversations: Charles Foster, "Being a Human: Adventures in Forty Thousand Years of Conciousness"

There really are fewer chipmunks this autumn, for reasons less cute than the critters themselves. Chipmunks. Gotta love their cute, furry faces stuffed with seeds. If you have noticed that there seem to be far fewer of their furry faces than normal this year, you would be right. There’s a reason. Do you remember the acorn explosion back in the fall of 2019 – when acorns were bouncing around everywhere, when they covered the sidewalks and plinked off cars, when you skidded down hills on top of acorn marbles? That was a mast year for acorns, which means oak trees produced an unusually high number. It is not known when or why this occurs, but somehow every two to five years all the oak trees in the region act in unison to produce a prodigious number of acorns.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO