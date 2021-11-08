CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a digital replica of Earth save the world from climate disaster?

By Tereza Pultarova
A digital replica of Earth could help scientists better model the future of our planet and find solutions to problems wrought by climate change. The advanced model, dubbed Digital Twin Earth, is being developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and its partners based on data and images from Earth-observation satellites...

LiveScience

LiveScience

