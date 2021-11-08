CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elouise Bloodworth Hurst

By Special to The Middlesboro News
middlesboronews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElouise Bloodworth Hurst peacefully passed away surrounded by her children and dear friend Lisa Bennett on November 3, 2021. Born in Lecompte, Louisiana on July 3, 1943 to the late Joseph and Jewel Bloodworth. Elouise was the oldest of two children. Her father being an officer in the U.S. Army, Elouise...

www.middlesboronews.com

