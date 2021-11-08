Elouise Bloodworth Hurst

PINEVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Clear Creek Baptist Bible College has formed a search team to find a successor for Donnie Fox when his presidency of the college ends in December 2022. Bennie Bush, chairman of trustees at Clear Creek, is joined by Barry Jeffries, pastor of Crestwood Baptist Church in Louisville; Tommy Floyd, associational mission strategist for the Lake Cumberland Baptist Association; Jason Moore, pastor of Okalona Baptist Church in Nancy, and Lynita Brown, retired school teacher in Richmond, to comprise the committee, which was formulated at its October trustees meeting. Also, there is the potential for two non-voting individuals from Clear Creek to be added to give input and advice. Clear Creek’s guidelines call for its executive committee to serve as a personnel committee.

