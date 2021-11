Diners were lining up to try Lawrence West’s Indian tacos for more than a year before the chef opened up his restaurant on West Madison Street in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Watecha Bowl started out as a roving food truck serving the kind of comfort food that West grew up eating as a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Watecha means “leftovers,” but is often used colloquially to simply refer to food. In an interview with SiouxFalls Business, West attributed all of his cooking skills to his “mom’s kitchen.” Made with a mountain of seasoned ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salsa, and sour cream cradled in a round of frybread, West’s Indian tacos quickly earned him a reputation and the funds to set up a brick-and-mortar.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO