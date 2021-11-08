Britain reports bird flu outbreak at poultry unit

Belgium ordered its poultry into lockdown from Monday after detecting a case of bird flu in a wild duck, extending avian quarantine measures already in place in neighbouring countries. Authorities are attempting to prevent farm birds coming into contact with wild migratory ones to prevent the H5N1 virus from spreading.
PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has...
PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Norway reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. The outbreak in the Rogaland region killed 221 poultry birds, with the rest of the flock of 7,000 birds slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Norwegian authorities. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Belgian government put the country on increased risk for bird flu as the virus spreads across Europe, the food safety agency AFSCA said in a statement. As of this Monday, poultry must be kept indoors, after a highly pathogenic variant of avian flu was...
Cambodia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers two weeks earlier than originally planned, as it emerges from a lengthy lockdown bolstered by one of the world's highest rates of immunization against COVID-19
Half of all swans living in Stratford-upon-Avon are thought to have died in a bird flu outbreak, a rescue centre estimates. The Warwickshire town had an estimated 80 swans living on the River Avon. But Cyril Bennis, from Stratford Swan Rescue, said half the flock had died over an "unbelievable...
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iraq will issue an international tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat in December or early 2022, a trade ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. After the purchase, the wheat reserves will be sufficient until the upcoming harvest season starting in May, spokesman Mohamed Hanoun said.
KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 73.4 million tonnes of grain from 91% of its sowing area, with the yield averaging 5.08 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, 9.6 million tonnes of barley, 28.1 million tonnes...
CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Egypt has announced the price band for domestic wheat procurement on Thursday ahead of planting for the new season. The band of prices ranges from 800 Egyptian pounds per ardeb (150 kilograms)to 820 Egyptian pounds per ardeb depending on the wheat's purity level, according to a joint statement by the country's ministries of supply, finance and agriculture.
SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian flour milling association Abitrigo said it would ask the president's office to convene a national biosecurity committee to review a decision allowing imports of GMO wheat flour from Argentina, according to a statement on Thursday. Abitrigo also said it is evaluating legal options...
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities are investigating two possible cases of mad cow disease in humans in Rio de Janeiro state, a municipal health secretary said in a statement on Thursday, raising a red flag for meatpackers that already halted beef exports to China. On Sept....
BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese port city Dalian has ordered all businesses handling imported chilled and frozen foods to suspend operations after an outbreak of COVID-19 that began last week. The city on China's northeast coast has reported more than 80 COVID-19 cases over the past week, with the...
SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian biosecurity agency CTNBio on Thursday approved a request to allow the sale in Brazil of flour from a wheat variety that has been genetically modified to resist drought and tolerate a widely applied herbicide, the world's first such approval. The move comes even...
TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, with confirmation of a case of "highly pathogenic avian influenza" at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. About 143,000 egg-laying chickens are...
The Japan Ministry of Agriculture, Forests, and Fisheries reported today the first avian influenza, or bird flu outbreak of the 2021 winter season. The outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed at an egg-laying chicken farm in Yokote City, Akita Prefecture. Some 143,000 chickens have been culled.
HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 39,000 ducks in Cloppenburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. The birds will be slaughtered.
PARIS (Reuters) -Poland has reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Poland is the European Union's largest poultry producer. Five outbreaks, of which four were at fattening turkey farms...
Several outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N1 avian flu have cropped up across Poland's poultry farms, affecting over half a million birds, animal health officials have said. An outbreak was also confirmed in England on Monday.
Residents with birds and animals living on the Shropshire border are being advised to remain cautious after a case of bird flu in Chirk. A protection zone, surveillance zone and restricted zone have been put in place around the small infected poultry premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.
A strain of avian flu identified among a flock of birds in Angus has been classed as "highly pathogenic" in poultry. A 3km (2 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone has been placed around the site of the outbreak. The Scottish government said on Wednesday that the...
