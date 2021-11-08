Man Charged in Shooting Death of Wife at Eden Prairie Hotel

Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new report estimates the insured losses associated with the thefts of catalytic converters in Minnesota this year could reach $25 million. The Insurance Federation of Minnesota says the state is at the national epicenter of a surge in the thefts of the vehicle emission control devices. The group says the problem is especially acute in the Twin Cities, where Minneapolis and St. Paul are on pace to likely see nearly 4000 catalytic converter thefts this year. That represents a nearly 10,000 percent increase when compared to the 40 reports of stolen catalytic converters statewide in 2018. The statewide total this year is up 425 percent.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO