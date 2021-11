49ers tight end George Kittle is back in the lineup, but he may still have some rust to knock off after missing the last three games with a calf injury. Kittle was stripped of the ball by Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy after an 18-yard gain in the first quarter and linebacker Jordan Hicks recovered to set the Cardinals up near midfield. James Conner ran five times for 29 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown that put the Cardinals up 7-0 with just under nine minutes off the clock in Santa Clara.

