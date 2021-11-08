CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Florida Gators Promote Michael Sollenne to Interim OL Coach

By Zach Goodall
 7 days ago

The Florida Gators are promoting graduate assistant Michael Sollenne to replace former offensive line coach John Hevesy in the interim, according to Zach Abolverdi of The Gainesville Sun.

Florida fired Hevesy on Sunday night, ending his second stint as the team's offensive line coach after nearly four seasons on the job. Hevesy previously coached Florida's offensive line from 2005-08 while current head coach Dan Mullen served as the team's offensive coordinator under former head coach Urban Meyer.

Sollenne has been with the Gators football program since the 2020 season in an assistant role, responsible for breaking down film, coaching the defensive scout team, and aiding Hevesy in developing Florida's offensive linemen since last July.

A New York native and 2016 graduate from Long Island University Post, Sollenne played offensive tackle for the Sharks from 2012-15, earning All-NE-10 First Team honors for his performance as a senior and an All-NE-10 Second Team nod the year prior. Sollenne played in the Dream Bowl All-Star game following his senior season.

Sollenne previously coached tight ends at Austin Peay State University in 2019 and was the Nassau Community College (N.Y.) offensive line coach/run game coordinator from 2016-18.

In addition to Hevesy's midseason departure, Florida relieved defensive coordinator Todd Grantham of his duties on Sunday night as well.

In addition to Hevesy's midseason departure, Florida relieved defensive coordinator Todd Grantham of his duties on Sunday night as well.

