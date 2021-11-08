CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Chinese city orders COVID tests for visitors to sprawling commercial centre

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday required visitors at a mega entertainment centre to undergo COVID tests, in the country’s second mass screening for the coronavirus at a large venue in days. Those who were tested for COVID-19...

