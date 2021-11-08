CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spain on track to cut deficit even in weaker economic scenario, minister says

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Spain is well positioned to reduce its deficit and cutting debt even amid a...

104.1 WIKY

New centrist party poised to win Bulgaria’s election, partial results show

SOFIA (Reuters) – A new centrist political party is expected to win Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, increasing the chances of an end to a political stalemate in the European Union’s poorest member state, partial results from the vote showed on Monday. The anti-graft We Continue The Change party, launched by two...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries, France says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union agreed on Monday to draft a framework for possible sanctions on Russian mercenaries who could be deployed to West Africa’s Sahel region, France’s foreign minister said. Reuters reported in September that Mali’s military junta was in discussions about deploying Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali,...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Tunisia’s govt says it will implement all deals reached with union

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian employment minister Nassreddine Nsibi said on Monday that the government is committed to implementing any deals it reaches with the country’s powerful UGTT union, such as on the minimum wage – even as the country faces a financial crisis. Tunisia last week resumed talks with the...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit trade war would have ‘immediate and devastating’ effect on UK economy, industry warns

British business chiefs have urged Boris Johnson’s government against suspending the Brexit agreement with the EU, warning it could launch a “devastating” trade war in the weeks ahead.Brexit minister Lord Frost said last week that the option to trigger Article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol remained on the table if “significant gaps” with the EU cannot be bridged, but appeared to seek to calm the row for now. But while Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission negotiator, welcomed the “change in tone” from the UK, Brussels is prepared for immediate retaliatory measures against the UK if No 10...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel. “We are ready to help it by all means if of...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

China and India will need to explain coal move, Sharma says

LONDON (Reuters) – China and India will need to explain to developing nations why they pushed to water down language on efforts to phase out coal at the COP26 conference, the event’s president Alok Sharma said on Sunday. “In terms of China and India, they will on this particular issue...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Australian ministers say 2030 emission target fixed, will be beaten

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s 2030 emissions target is fixed, and the government is committed to beating it, several ministers said on Sunday, without saying whether targets would be updated as the recently concluded UN climate summit in Glasgow demanded. The Glasgow talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the...
UNITED NATIONS
fox44news.com

Japan’s economy contracts on shrinking consumption, exports

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy shrank at a 3% annual rate in the July-September quarter, as private consumption and auto production took a hit from efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s gross domestic product, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, declined 0.8% from the previous...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

COP26: India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout – delegate

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Envoys from the United States and European Union were meeting with their Chinese and Indian counterparts on Saturday at the U.N. climate conference to discuss details of an agreed phaseout of coal, according to a member of the Indian delegation. The meeting suggested last-minute negotiations were underway...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

COP26 in the final hours of climate negotiations

GLASGOW (Reuters) – As delegates work overtime to reach a final deal at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Reuters reporters are on the ground delivering the latest updates, scenes and insights. All times are local. — 8:15 p.m. Tuvalu’s Finance Minister Seve Paeniu, head of the island nation’s delegation,...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

ECB asks for governments’ help to hit inflation goal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European governments should be allowed to spend more when inflation is below the European Central Bank’s 2% inflation goal and vice versa, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. European Union governments are debating how to reform the EU’s fiscal rules to deal with a...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Guedes says markets underestimate Brazil, rebuffs The Economist

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Friday said markets are underestimating the country’s growth potential, adding that he expects the economy to grow by more than 5% this year and by at least 1% in 2022. Guedes rejected criticism by The Economist this week that...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

India cuts fuel taxes to spur on economic growth

India is cutting its federal excise taxes on gasoline and diesel while urging states to reduce their respective value-added taxes on fuel in order to boost the country's economy as it reemerges from pandemic lockdowns. The nation's Ministry of Finance announced the move on the eve of Hindu celebration Diwali,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

