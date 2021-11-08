CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IN

WTO fishing deal possible by ministerial meeting – chair

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The head of negotiations at the World Trade Organization aimed at cutting billions of dollars in subsidies for the fishing industry said on Monday that he thought an outcome was possible in time for a major ministerial conference later this month. Environmentalists say that a deal...

COP26: India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout – delegate

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Envoys from the United States and European Union were meeting with their Chinese and Indian counterparts on Saturday at the U.N. climate conference to discuss details of an agreed phaseout of coal, according to a member of the Indian delegation. The meeting suggested last-minute negotiations were underway...
EU chair thanks Turkey for deal limiting Belarus flights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s chairman, Charles Michel, thanked Turkey on Friday for what he said was an agreement to stop citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen planning to travel to Belarus from buying tickets or boarding at Turkish airports. “Thank you to the Turkish authorities,” Michel said on...
Russia will not take part in US-organized Ministerial Meeting to combat pandemic

Moscow [Russia], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will not take part in a virtual ministerial meeting convened by the United States to combat the COVID-19 pandemic due to the organizational difficulties and tight schedule of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and wishes the participants success, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
How the WTO Can Save Fish for the Future

In the midst of negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over proposals to curb the harmful fisheries subsidies that governments issue to their fishing sectors, The Pew Charitable Trusts and leading scientists developed a modeling tool to analyze the proposals’ potential effects. The tool shows that an ambitious WTO...
Solution to post-Brexit N. Ireland trade row 'still possible': PM

Britain's prime minister said Monday that finding a solution with the European Union to Brexit agreement problems regarding Northern Ireland "still seems possible", but reiterated he was ready to trigger a suspension clause in the deal. Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted his government "would rather find a negotiated solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that still seems possible".
EU, UK divide widens on new NIreland, French fishing deal

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The United Kingdom on Friday rejected European Union proposals to streamline the trade of goods in Northern Ireland as insufficient, further aggravating a standoff between both sides and bringing the prospect of a post-Brexit trade war closer. The U.K. government said after unsuccessful talks between its...
Tunisia’s govt says it will implement all deals reached with union

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian employment minister Nassreddine Nsibi said on Monday that the government is committed to implementing any deals it reaches with the country’s powerful UGTT union, such as on the minimum wage – even as the country faces a financial crisis. Tunisia last week resumed talks with the...
Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

Japanese and US officials held top-level trade talks in Tokyo on Monday after Washington said it was ready to discuss reducing steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump. Washington said Friday it was ready to discuss reducing the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that were imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on several economies, including the European Union and Japan.
Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel. “We are ready to help it by all means if of...
Australian ministers say 2030 emission target fixed, will be beaten

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s 2030 emissions target is fixed, and the government is committed to beating it, several ministers said on Sunday, without saying whether targets would be updated as the recently concluded UN climate summit in Glasgow demanded. The Glasgow talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the...
Global powers urged to go further after UN climate deal

UN climate change summit host Boris Johnson, on Sunday hailed a last-ditch agreement to tackle global warming but said he was disappointed it did not go further on tackling use of high-polluting coal. Nearly 200 countries on Saturday pledged to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of non-stop negotiations. British Prime Minister Johnson called the 11th-hour deal "truly historic" and said it signalled "the beginning of the end for coal power". But he said his "delight at this progress" was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure agreement of all countries to keep coal in the ground.India and China weakened the language of the final text, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma.
COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'

Nearly 200 nations came together Saturday on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises. Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.
UK’s Johnson says climate deal is a big step forward

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday the climate deal struck at the COP26 conference in Glasgow was a big step forward and he hoped it would mark the beginning of the end of end of climate change. “There is still a huge amount more to...
Ahead of Three Amigos summit, Canada foreign minister presses U.S. on EVs, pipeline

OTTAWA (Reuters) – New Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday said she had pressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on two major irritants ahead of a North American leaders’ summit next week. Canada is particularly concerned about proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which Ottawa...
