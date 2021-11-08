CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

YouTube Gold: A New UNC Era Dawns

By Duke Basketball Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC kicked off the Hubert Davis era Friday night with a relatively easy 83-55 win over Elizabeth City State. Davis promises some modernization of...

UNC Basketball: No New Friends

It takes some getting used to. Each year, we spend an offseason dreaming about the possibilities that the coming season holds. We hear about players improving their jumper, or developing new moves in the post, and we get excited because that may be the key that truly unlocks this team and turns a good season into something special. We wait anxiously for social media posts; tiny, curated snippets that offer a glimpse into the work the team is putting in behind closed doors. We mourn the players that will no longer be Tar Heels, all the while looking forward to seeing the year-to-year jump that often accompanies an offseason of work; underclassmen maturing, newly-minted upperclassmen becoming leaders and veteran ballplayers. Throughout the offseason, we spend our weeknight hours wishing we were back in the Dean Dome, singing about what Davie did in days of old with 20,000 of our closest friends.
YouTube Gold: Paolo Banchero: Why Duke?

Duke Basketball’s social media team really does some great work. Take this new video for instance where Paolo Banchero answers the simple question: Why Duke?. Standing in front of a roaring fire he points to it and says: “this ain’t it.”. And then he says “let me show you.” And...
YouTube Gold: Some Really Promising Freshmen Are Getting Started

There are several celebrated recruits who are making their debut this fall. We’re familiar with Paolo Banchero of course but there’s also Chet Holmgren, Patrick Baldwin and Emoni Bates, to name three. They’ve all made their debuts at their respective new schools so let’s take a look:. Chet Holmgren debuted...
Hubert Davis
New Era: Observations from UNC’s Season Opener vs Loyola

Hubert Davis officially started his chapter as the head coach of his alma mater, 1-0, with an 83-67 victory over Loyola Maryland inside the Dean Smith Center Tuesday night. With many of his family, former players and former teammates in attendance, Hubert admitted the historic moment hit him as he walked into the tunnel post-game, causing him to become emotional.
YouTube Gold: Kentucky vs. Kentucky Wesleyan

Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers, Christian Laettner, Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball, Louisville, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, Rick Pitino, Tubby Smith, John Calipari, Eddie Sutton. Duke and Kentucky play collide on November 9th, for possibly the final time in Mike Krzyzewski’s career. He has coached against every UK coach since Eddie...
New era begins at JCC

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Community College women’s basketball team will look to create a foundation during the 2021-22 season. To accomplish that, consistency will be the key. Head Coach Dave Turnbull, entering his first season at the helm, is excited for the season to start with playing some of the...
YouTube Gold: A Great Leap In Astronomy May Be Just Weeks Away

When the Hubble Space Telescope was built in the 1970s and ‘80s, the mirror was assembled and ground well below Arizona Stadium, in Tucson. We don’t know how far below but you have to imagine that to construct precisely built very large mirrors you’d have to eliminate vibratons from above (which might not be that hard now since Arizona football has been on an epic losing streak of 20 games which it finally broke Saturday but partly because Covid and other problems limited Cal to just 42 players. Four coaches were also positive despite the team having a vaccination rate of 99 percent).
New era for Bishop State Basketball

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a new era for Bishop State Community College Basketball! Both the men’s and women’s teams have new head coaches. Adria Harris is the first female women’s basketball coach in school history, and Trent Eager takes over the men’s program after longtime coach J.D. Shellwood retired. Eager is also the college’s […]
YouTube Gold: Brotherhood Air

You know, most of us are at least passingly familiar with Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s a magnificent facility in many ways with, as Mike Krzyzewski says, a soul. It’s now heading into its 82nd season and of course it’s been modified somewhat over the years: for instance, now it has air conditioning, the baffles were removed years ago, the Krzyzewski Center was added and many other things, not least of all Krzyzewskiville, which is of course outside.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels win first game of Hubert Davis era

In the first game of the 2021-22 college hoops season, the UNC basketball program beat Loyola at the Dean Smith Center. North Carolina sophomore point guard Caleb Love scored a game-high 22 points against the Loyola Greyhounds on Tuesday night, and the Tar Heels won the first game of the Hubert Davis era by a final score of 83-67.
Commencing the New Era

Vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs vs. Little Rock Trojans. Tuesday, Nov. 9 • 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 • 7 p.m. Memorial Gym (14,326) Memorial Gym (14,326) Nashville, Tenn. Nashville, Tenn. Watch: SEC Network+ Watch: SEC Network+. Listen: WNSR 560AM/95.9 FM. TuneIn: Charlie Mattos (play-by-play) Listen: WNSR 560AM/95.9 FM. TuneIn: Charlie...
YouTube Gold: Bellarmine’s Offense

People who pay attention to such thing often call the US states laboratories where ideas are tried before they go national. You could say that about smaller athletic programs too. In football, at Presbyterian Kevin Kelley is loathe to kick and almost never punts. Bill Belichik is playing close attention.
Former NBA champion makes television history

A former player has gone from the top of the NBA to the top of the airwaves. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert qualified for the finale of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Shumpert becomes the first ever former NBA player to do so.
YouTube Gold: Luka Does Something Freaky And No One Bats An Eye

Luka Doncic has made a huge impression on the NBA since coming to the league a few short seasons ago. He is doing things that very few people have the imagination to do, much less the skill. So while it’s no great surprise to see him hit freakish three pointers...
