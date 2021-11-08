CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As infrastructure bill passes, Republicans take aim at each other

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs last week progressed, and Capitol Hill watchers assessed the likelihood of the House passing a bipartisan infrastructure package, one piece of legislative arithmetic seemed paramount: How many Democrats were prepared to balk?. The majority party's advantage in the chamber has been tiny all year, and Democratic leaders were...

The Natural
7d ago

I think it's hilarious that some Republicans are calling the bill socialism and communities. This bill will benefit all Americans. What's not to like about repairing roads and bridges, nationwide internet, electric car docking stations, etc., etc., etc.. This will be a huge shot in the arm to an already good economy. These Republicans who are making noise like Gaetz, Boebert, Trump etc. are just jealous the bill wasn't passed when Trump had both the Senate and House his first two years. Plus! the CBO says it will pay for itself! It's a win win for all Americans.

Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
ABC30 Fresno

Pres. Biden signs infrastructure bill into law

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law Monday afternoon, seeking a jolt of momentum for his presidency as he commemorates a major legislative victory with pomp and circumstance on the White House South Lawn. It will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments...
MSNBC

Pat Leahy, the longest-serving current senator, to retire

As a rule, leaders of both parties like to keep retirements to a minimum. As we've discussed, there's no great mystery behind the strategy: Incumbents generally stand a better chance of winning re-election, and the more members head for the exits, the more party leaders have to worry about competitive contests and potentially messy primaries.
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
Washington Post

Why Republicans block voting bills

Regarding the Nov. 10 editorial “Another blow to voting rights”:. Republicans want to maintain the system by which they can load the electoral dice in their favor. So they gerrymander and suppress, and they twist and turn, knowing the Supreme Court will acquiesce. And lest there be any mistake, this started well before 2020. In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats got 53 percent of the vote, which led to 36 percent of the state assembly seats, and a disproportionately low portion of U.S. House seats. In Pennsylvania, even voting led to a House delegation tilted 13-to-5 Republican (though the state Supreme Court overruled this, leading to a 9-to-9 delegation). State legislatures of whatever complexion should not be drawing boundaries in federal elections, where they will naturally favor their own, or, even worse, in their own elections.
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the phone numbers of 13 Republicans – so one redirected calls back to her

They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
