Amherst, MA

BusinessTalk with Bob Nakosteen, a professor of Economics at UMass Amherst

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 7 days ago

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local...

businesswest.com

businesswest.com

BusinessTalk with Madeline Landrau, one of BusinessWest’s recently named Women of Impact for 2021

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
ECONOMY
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Students Rated Golden for Voting Participation in 2020 Election

Students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst earned a gold star for their voting participation in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. More than 840 institutions participated in the challenge sponsored by ALL IN, a national nonpartisan initiative of Civic Nation. Each institution was ranked based on the percentage of...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

State to interview designers for new Amherst school

AMHERST — Three finalists being considered to work as the designer for a new or renovated Amherst elementary school are being interviewed Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts School Building Authority Designer Selection Panel meets virtually, starting at 8:30 a.m., to speak with representatives from JCJ Architecture, PC of Boston, in association with Moody Nolan, Inc. of Hartford; Lamoureux Pagano Associates | Architects (LPAA) of Worcester; and DiNisco Design, Inc. of Boston.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Amherst names Jennifer Brown new health director

AMHERST — Jennifer Brown, Amherst’s public health nurse, will be the town’s new health director, subject to review by the Town Council. Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced Nov. 9 that Brown, who has been the temporary health director since the departure of Emma Dragon in July, would be named to the permanent role.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Graduation finally comes for UMass Class of 2020

AMHERST — Homecoming at the University of Massachusetts brought about 1,300 of the 6,600 members of 2020’s class back to participate in a commencement ceremony at the Mullins Center last weekend. Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy informed the graduates, whom he described as resilient and inspiring, as the first class to return...
AMHERST, MA
ksl.com

Working from home may hurt women's careers, says economics professor

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, Dec. 12, 2017. Women who work mostly from home risk seeing their careers suffer now that significant numbers of workers are returning to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday. (Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters) Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes.
HEALTH
amherstbulletin.com

Disruptive student behavior bothers neighboring Amherst residents

AMHERST — At a Hazel Avenue home late Saturday night, a likely intoxicated college-age man banged on the back door and tried to force his way into the residence, only unsuccessful in his attempt when he was pushed back into the yard by the home’s occupant. Amherst police dispatch logs...
AMHERST, MA
businesswest.com

HCC Named One of State’s Top Women-led Businesses

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) has been named one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts for 2021 by the Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders. The Institute’s 21st annual rankings of the “Top 100 Women-led Businesses in Massachusetts” were announced on Nov. 5 during a...
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Bay Path University to Celebrate 125 Years of Career-focused Learning

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced the kickoff of a yearlong celebration, marking its 125th year of providing workforce-aligned, career-focused education. Throughout 2022-23, the university will explore its unique history and share goals for the future through the theme “Reimagine: Possibility,” which will highlight Bay Path’s evolution from a local business institute to an innovative university serving diverse populations of learners across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Company Notebook

UMass Amherst College of Information and Computer Sciences Nets $93 Million. AMHERST — UMass Amherst announced that, as part of Robert and Donna Manning’s recent historic $50 million gift to the University of Massachusetts, $18 million will endow the newly named Robert and Donna Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences. At the same time, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a $75 million commitment that will enhance and expand the college’s facilities. The state grant, which will be allocated over the course of multiple future capital plans, is backed by a $30 million commitment from the campus for the expanded physical footprint of the college. These combined investments will allow the college to continue to grow and fuel new discoveries in computing research. It will attract top faculty, increase access to its nationally ranked program, and offer scholarships, bridge programs, and peer mentoring to foster a diverse and ethical future workforce. Since 2018, the college has committed to doubling the amount of undergraduate and graduate students, and the gift and grant will help accelerate that goal. The Robert and Donna Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences ranks among the top 20 computer science programs in North America and boasts the 11th-ranked artificial intelligence (AI) program. United around a revolutionary vision for computing research and education, known as Computing for the Common Good, the college is driving scientific discovery in key areas such as healthcare, sustainability, cybersecurity, quantum information systems, and human-centered technology. Its research is focused on some of the most demanding challenges of today, including ensuring that AI is equitable, safe, and applied in positive ways, creating technologies that protect personal privacy and safeguard children from online predators.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Monson Pursues New Growth Opportunities

It’s a classic small-town balancing act. As Monson leaders look forward to new infrastructure and energy projects, many residents also want to maintain a small-town feel. But progress is important, Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz says. With the town about to receive $1.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and a team at Town Hall looking at ways to use those funds, she favors infrastructure projects because she believes they offer the best return on investment.
MONSON, MA
businesswest.com

Health New England Awards $400,000 to Three Local Nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England (HNE) awarded $400,000 in grants to help three nonprofit organizations improve the health and well-being of vulnerable populations in Western Mass. The grants, made via HNE’s Where Health Matters grant program, will allow Wellspring Cooperative’s GoFresh Mobile Farmers’ Market, Girls on the Run of Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. From left, Lenny Underwood, founder of Upscale Socks; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and state Sens. Eric Lesser and Adam Gomez joined Chris Russell, executive director of the Springfield Business Improvement District, for the unveiling of Upscale Socks’ new Massachusetts sock. The design, created by Underwood, features some of what the Commonwealth is known for: basketball, the Knowledge Corridor, mountains, the state flower, and the state fruit.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Big Y Named Forbes Best-in-state Employer for Third Straight Year

SPRINGFIELD — For the third year in a row, Big Y has been recognized as a Forbes Best-in-state Employer for 2021. Forbes America’s Best-in-state Employers have been identified across all industries based upon an independent survey of employees who anonymously recommend their employers for this award. Employers such as Big...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

HCC, WSU Join Forces to Honor Veterans on Nov. 10

WESTFIELD — Holyoke Community College (HCC) and Westfield State University (WSU) have joined forces this year to honor veterans at a celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at WSU. The 2021 pre-Veterans Day celebration will begin with “U.S. Veterans on the Frontline,” a roundtable discussion from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

UMass Amherst Class of 2020 graduates in-person 18 months after receiving diplomas

AMHERST — Facing more than 1,300 people she hadn’t seen since the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly closed classrooms, shuttered dorms and turned a one-week spring break into the end of their in-person college years, Grace Jung welcomed back her University of Massachusetts classmates for a real cap-and-gown wearing, tassel-flipping, face-to-face graduation.
AMHERST, MA

Community Policy