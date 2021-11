Carlos Tevez is enjoying life away from football and has no 'fire or desire' to return to the game after leaving Boca Juniors in the summer. The 37-year-old spent the last five seasons with his boyhood club as his action packed career begins to wind down, and while he is yet to announce his official retirement, he admits he does not miss playing following his exit in June and is 'enjoying the moment' away from the top level.

