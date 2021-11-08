CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your Smart Question of the Day…Answer!

959theriver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“20% of women say men, who eat this on...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salads
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing in parking after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best gift for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs is best?  When most people think of picking out a gift, they usually have a particular person in mind and can cater the item to their tastes. If they don’t know the person well, a gift card is always an option. Choosing a […]
PETS
959theriver.com

How to reduce Thanksgiving stress

Hey there, it’s Rich Dale. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and as you know it can be quite stressful, especially if you’re the host!. Here are a few tips on things you can get done ahead of time so the big day will be more enjoyable and stress-free. And I’m telling you in plenty of time, right?
RECIPES
WAVY News 10

Best self-care gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Self-care gift ideas There are a million things to do in a given day and never enough time, but that doesn’t mean self-care should fall to the wayside. If a woman in your life seems stressed or overworked, then consider getting her something to help her […]
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions at exclusive live event

Wondering what the future of travel holds in a world free of traffic lights - but potentially crammed with restrictions such as booster jabs, Covid tests and post-Brexit passport red tape?Join The Independent for a free live event with esteemed travel correspondent Simon Calder, as he takes a deep dive into what 2022 could look like for holidays.The global travel industry has taken a battering over the previous 20 months of the pandemic, but green shoots of potential are finally starting to unfurl once more, with zero countries left on the UK’s high-risk red list, and an increasing number of...
TRAVEL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best budget gift for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for dad is best? Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

The 8 Best Air Mattresses for Camping

“Roughing it” is likely never more accurate than trying to sleep in a tent without an air mattress. Whether a lightweight sleeping pad or something top-of-the-line and custom-fit, an airbed can really make a big difference when it comes to achieving a better night’s sleep outdoors. When looking for an air mattress, you first should consider your needs: Are you just getting acquainted at a nearby campsite, or are you a seasoned outdoors person looking to level up in #vanlife? Any quality mattress should be made from durable polyester or have a fabric-covered plastic and feature divets, not unlike that of your...
LIFESTYLE
arcadeherald.com

Your bird questions answered

Fall is moving along quickly with November around the corner. As we all know, November sometimes turns into winter and sometimes doesn’t. I’m hoping not!. And I’m quite sure the overwhelming majority of us humans – and the wildlife – are of the same opinion. Yes, we need winter, but preferably when it officially begins in late December. We have plenty of things still to do outside in preparation for winter including putting things away, raking leaves, garden prep, and we can’t forget about getting our feeding stations ready!
ANIMALS
Mashed

Restaurant Servers Hate Answering Your Steak Questions

What's not to love about steak? If you're a meat eater, chances are you crave a juicy T-bone, hanger, or filet mignon on the regular. And while we're fans of cooking steak at home, sometimes it's a fun indulgence to leave the work to the professionals and get your meat fix at a steakhouse or restaurant. You'd think that ordering steak in a restaurant would be simple, right? But as it turns out, there are a few variables at play.
RESTAURANTS
thespruceeats.com

Your Frequently Asked Holiday Questions, Answered

Once that cool breeze of fall season hits, the kitchen gets a little more hectic with holiday preparations. That said, you're bound to run into some roadblocks where you need expert tips and tricks. Take a deep breath, sip on that eggnog, and let us help you on your holiday cooking journey. We've broken down the major parts of the season with our best guides on cooking survival.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy