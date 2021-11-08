Your Smart Question of the Day…Answer!

Fall is moving along quickly with November around the corner. As we all know, November sometimes turns into winter and sometimes doesn’t. I’m hoping not!. And I’m quite sure the overwhelming majority of us humans – and the wildlife – are of the same opinion. Yes, we need winter, but preferably when it officially begins in late December. We have plenty of things still to do outside in preparation for winter including putting things away, raking leaves, garden prep, and we can’t forget about getting our feeding stations ready!
