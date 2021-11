89 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. For much of the season, the San Francisco 49ers offense has struggled. To narrow it down even further, it has struggled since the fourth quarter of Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Since then, there have been numerous games where the offense has come out, moved the ball, and put up points with their opening drives but stalled out for the rest of the first half.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO