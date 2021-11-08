CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese city orders COVID tests for visitors to sprawling commercial centre

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday required visitors at a mega entertainment centre to undergo COVID tests, in the country’s second mass screening for the coronavirus at a large venue in days. Those who were tested for COVID-19...

CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
NBC News

Shanghai Disneyland on lockdown as officials test 30,000 visitors

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Fireworks boomed as visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited for Covid-19 test results, surrounded by health care workers dressed from head to toe in white protective suits. Shanghai Disneyland announced suddenly Sunday evening that it was no longer accepting any new visitors and was cooperating with an epidemiological...
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
AFP

Chinese city offers cash for clues in Covid 'people's war'

A Covid-hit Chinese city is offering thousands of dollars for anyone giving clues in tracing the source of its latest outbreak, as part of a "people's war" to stamp out one of the country's largest resurgences in months. "In order to uncover the source of this virus outbreak as soon as possible and find out the chain of transmission, it is necessary to wage a people's war of epidemic prevention and control," the city government said in a notice.
The Independent

British visitors to United States face heavy Covid testing costs

As British travellers start returning to the US after a 20-month travel ban, they face significant costs for coronavirus testing – before departure and after arrival in America, and on returning home.A family of four (where the parents have been fully vaccinated but the children have not) will need to undergo a minimum of 10 tests between them to comply with US and UK law, plus two more recommended for the adults.The total cost could run into hundreds of pounds.A test before departure for the US is mandatory even for fully vaccinated visitors.A rapid antigen/lateral flow test is acceptable, but...
Reuters

Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A growing COVID-19 cluster in China's Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections...
Egypt introduces ban on unvaccinated public sector employees

CAIRO (Reuters) – A ban on public sector employees entering their offices if they are unvaccinated and untested for COVID-19 took effect in Egypt on Monday as the government pushes to accelerate vaccination rates in the final weeks of the year. Public university students are also barred from campuses if...
Nigeria plans mass vaccination drive, considers booster shot

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria will start a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign later this week, aiming to inoculate half of its targeted population by the end of January, government officials said. Africa’s most-populous country has a goal to vaccinate 111 million people to reach herd immunity. Under the initiative to start...
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
AFP

Rapper defends China satire 'Fragile' as views hit 30m

A rapper who penned a viral Mandarin pop song poking fun at Chinese nationalists said Monday he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hit more than 30 million views on YouTube. Released last month, 'Fragile' by Malaysian rapper Namewee, featuring Australian singer Kimberley Chen, has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China. The track masquerades as a saccharine love song but is littered with digs towards "little pinks" -- a term for China's online army of nationalist commenters -- as well as Beijing's authoritarian government. "I never limit myself or impose self-censorship," Namewee told reporters in Taipei as he and Chen sipped champagne to toast their track's 30 million views milestone.
Brazil registers 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,799 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country’s coronavirus death toll is second in the world only to the United States, but the pandemic has abated significantly in recent months, as it has in much of Latin America.
