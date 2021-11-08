CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

WTO fishing deal possible by ministerial meeting – chair

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The head of negotiations at the World Trade Organization aimed at cutting billions of dollars in subsidies for the fishing industry said on Monday that he thought an outcome was possible in time for a major ministerial conference later this month. Environmentalists say that a deal...

