CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spain on track to cut deficit even in weaker economic scenario, minister says

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Spain is well positioned to reduce its deficit and cutting debt even amid a...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries, France says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union agreed on Monday to draft a framework for possible sanctions on Russian mercenaries who could be deployed to West Africa’s Sahel region, France’s foreign minister said. Reuters reported in September that Mali’s military junta was in discussions about deploying Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali,...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth round of sanctions in the Belarus migrant crisis, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said. The measures will affect individuals and companies and be finalised in the coming days, Borrell told reporters in Brussels after meeting...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

EU’s Sefcovic “absolutely convinced” of N.Ireland deal if UK engages

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic said on Monday that he is “absolutely convinced” that Britain and the European Union can break their impasse over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland if London engages on outstanding issues. Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
The Independent

Brexit trade war would have ‘immediate and devastating’ effect on UK economy, industry warns

British business chiefs have urged Boris Johnson’s government against suspending the Brexit agreement with the EU, warning it could launch a “devastating” trade war in the weeks ahead.Brexit minister Lord Frost said last week that the option to trigger Article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol remained on the table if “significant gaps” with the EU cannot be bridged, but appeared to seek to calm the row for now. But while Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission negotiator, welcomed the “change in tone” from the UK, Brussels is prepared for immediate retaliatory measures against the UK if No 10...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
fox44news.com

Japan’s economy contracts on shrinking consumption, exports

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy shrank at a 3% annual rate in the July-September quarter, as private consumption and auto production took a hit from efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s gross domestic product, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, declined 0.8% from the previous...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

India cuts fuel taxes to spur on economic growth

India is cutting its federal excise taxes on gasoline and diesel while urging states to reduce their respective value-added taxes on fuel in order to boost the country's economy as it reemerges from pandemic lockdowns. The nation's Ministry of Finance announced the move on the eve of Hindu celebration Diwali,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Covid hit Japan economy harder than expected in third quarter

Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the three months to September, as a surge in virus cases hit spending and supply chain issues hampered business, data showed Monday. The world's third largest economy shrank 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, much worse than the 0.2 percent economists had forecast. The contraction was driven in part by a 1.2 percent dip in household consumption that tracked the imposition of a virus state of emergency over the summer, when Japan saw its worst-ever Covid surge. Also weighing heavily was a drop in non-residential investment, which plunged 3.8 percent on a chip shortage and supply chain issues that weighed on factory output.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy