A family in Peru bought a dog as a pet. The problem? It wasn't a pooch

 8 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in Lima, Peru, bought what they thought was a dog. It was so...

A family has discovered that their beloved dog is actually a fox after the pet started attacking farm animals. Maribel Sotelo and her family in Lima, Peru, were excited to become pet parents when they got a cute puppy from a small shop. They even named the little one Run Run, and the family had fun watching it grow up. It was cute and energetic, just like any other pup. It also got along with people and animals alike, reported Reuters.
Family forced to give up pet ‘dog’ when it turns out to be a fox

A Peruvian family duped into thinking they had bought a purebred husky were shocked to discover they had in fact let a fox into their home.The animal – purchased from a shop in Peru’s capital, Lima, for around 52 Peruvian soles (£9.50) – first raised eyebrows when it began chasing and killing neighbours’ animals, including chickens and guinea pigs. Run Run, named by the Sotelo family’s young son, also became increasingly aggressive towards humans – including those it lived with.The canine impostor has since been caught by wildlife officials.“About a month ago, a woman from around here said that...
