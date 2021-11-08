CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Head of the Class’ goes back to school in HBO Max remake

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Adams isn’t just a teacher. She’s a cool teacher. The premise of HBO Max’s “Head of the Class,” which premiered Thursday and is a reboot of the ABC staple that ran for five seasons in the late ’80s and early ’90s, is just that simple: A group of smart students...

www.columbian.com

