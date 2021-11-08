Cyber Security a Concern for the Ag & Food Industry

(Area Disruption is nothing new to the agriculture industry. Farmers and ranchers are accustomed to dealing with flooding, drought, fluctuating commodity prices, and more. The latest threat to the ag and food industry is of a different variety, in the form of cyberattacks.

Minnesota-based AgriGrowth, a nonprofit, nonpartisan member organization representing the agriculture and food industry, recently held their 2021 Minnesota Ag & Food Summit in Minneapolis and discussed concerns over cyber security.

Noah Korba, Director of Cyber Security at General Mills, talks about making the food and ag industry vulnerable to such attacks.

Korba says, like many industries, the cyber security industry lacks overall employment and does not meet the needs of the cyber security sector today.

Chris Gabbard, Cyber Security Advisor with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, talks about today’s information environment and why these attacks are becoming more frequent.

When it comes to cyber security, some say the weakest link can lie within the employees of an ag or food company. But, Jim O’Conner, Chief Information Security Officer with Cargill, says that employees can be your biggest asset and the best first line of defense.

That’s Jim O’Conner, Cargill Chief Information Security Officer.

Submitted by Micheal Clements on Fri, 11/05/2021 – 12:13

Source: FBRD (Farm Broadcaster)

Audio provided by Joe Gill, KASM, Albany, Minnesota

Audio with Noah Korba, General Mills Director of Cyber Security, Chris Gabbard, Department of Homeland Security Cyber Security Advisor, Jim O’Conner, Cargill Chief Information Security Officer