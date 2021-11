Ernest Spencer was a runaway from an Indian boarding school who went on to become a decorated U.S. Marine in World War I. But his grandniece said Spencer, a Yakama Nation citizen, might be eligible for another high honor, as a Missouri college professor is seeking to have the Medal of Honor issued to Native Americans and other minority groups whose valor on the battlefields of France were not properly recognized by the U.S. government.

