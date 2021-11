Metal Gear Solid 2 and its sequel Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater have been pulled from digital storefronts and will not return until further notice. Konami confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the classic games have been pulled due an issue over “licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game”. In other words, there’s footage in these games that the publisher no longer has the right to use. That’s… not good. Fortunately, Konami intends to renew the license if it can.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO