Activist investor Third Point builds stake in Richemont – report

ZURICH (Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Third Point has built a stake in Richemont, media reported on Sunday, a development likely to put the luxury goods group’s capital structure and underperforming online businesses in the spotlight. Third Point, controlled by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, and U.S.-based fund Artisan Partners,...

stockxpo.com

Cartier Could Be an Easy Win for Activist Third Point

Diamonds and technology don’t mix. This may be the only point that an activist investor need make to the owner of French jeweler Cartier. Shares in Geneva-based Compagnie Financière Richemont rose 4% in morning trading Monday following a weekend report in fashion journal Miss Tweed that Daniel Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund has built a stake. If confirmed, it would be the fund’s second notable European investment in as many weeks, after it recently called for a break up of Royal Dutch Shell with arguments the oil major rejected.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Second Activist Investor Thinks Macy’s Can Out-Saks Saks

Crypto and EVs—that’s what a new activist investor wants to see from a Macy’s Inc. under pressure to digitally transform. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Caliber Home Loans withdraws IPO plans, that were originally filed 13 months ago

Caliber Home Loans Inc. requested Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission withdraw its filing for an initial public offering. The company originally filed for its IPO on Oct. 2, 2020, with the latest indication of the IPO terms filed on Oct. 21, 2020. Under those terms, the Texas-based mortgage originator looked to raise up to $368.0 million and be valued at up to $1.91 billion. On Jan. 21, 2021, the company filed an amendment to its IPO filing, in which the company removed the IPO terms provided three months earlier. Caliber Home's IPO withdrawal comes amid concerns over a slowing housing market after data showing that pending home sales fell 2.3% in September, while economists were projecting a 1% increase. In addition, the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained just 5.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has rallied 24.5%.
ECONOMY
