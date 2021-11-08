CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German retailers optimistic about Christmas sales

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German retailers are expecting Christmas sales to rise 2% to 111.7 billion euros ($129.06 billion) despite inflation, delivery problems and a new wave of coronavirus infections, the HDE industry association said on Monday. “High levels of saving and strong consumer sentiment point to a forgiving end...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Europe’s banks turn to fees to kick customers’ branch habit

MADRID/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – At Spain’s Caixabank most customers visiting a branch for a service they could access online will now have to pay two euros for the privilege. The fees are part of a shift by European banks, suffering from years of negative interest rates, to start turning the screws on customers who still rely on dense branch networks. A surge in deposits during the pandemic – which banks then have to pay to park at the central bank – is spurring many European lenders to start squeezing money out of services they used to perform for free. “A main part of our business, taking deposits, is becoming a loss-making activity. What was once part of our core business and profits is now making losses,” said Caixabank’s CEO Gonzalo Gortazar last month. With Gortazar’s bank about to complete the integration of Bankia following its 4.3 billion euro ($4.92 billion) acquisition, it is sending its more than seven million new customers the details of the fee policy – including the branch usage fee which was detailed in a client letter seen by Reuters.
ECONOMY
pymnts

China eCommerce Retailers Cautiously Optimistic About Singles Day

China’s eCommerce leaders are turning a cautiously optimistic eye toward Singles Day on Nov. 11, touted as the biggest shopping day in the world, despite the specter of slowing economic growth and increasing scrutiny by Chinese regulators about their operations, CNBC reported Tuesday (Nov. 2). Alibaba made Singles Day —...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Oil stocks power Europe’s STOXX 600 to record highs

(Reuters) – European shares hit another record peak on Monday as Royal Dutch Shell led energy stocks higher after saying it would end its dual-share system, while some upbeat Chinese data also buoyed sentiment. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% to an all-time high, although a 1.1% drop in...
RETAIL
The Free Press

Retailers challenged but optimistic for holiday shopping

MANKATO — As the holiday shopping season kicks off this month, stores aren’t facing forced closures, social distancing requirements or a government-ordered mask policy. Yet the year is anything but normal. Despite fewer restrictions, many, including half of the top major chain stores, are continuing to offer curbside service after...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Berlin#Reuters#Hde
progressivegrocer.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Q3 Sales Dip, But CEO Optimistic About 2022 Rebound

Sprouts Farmers Market overcame continued top line weakness to muster improved profits in the third quarter, while tempering its sales outlook for the fourth quarter. Sprouts said sales during its third quarter ended Oct. 3, fell 4% to $1.5 billion and same store sales declined 5.4%, compared to a prior year comp increase of 4.2%. The company began the year forecasting a full year comp decline in the low to mid single digits, but when customer traffic failed to rebound earlier this year, guidance was reduced to a decline of 5% to 7% at the end of the second quarter. Now the company expects a full year comp decline of 7% to 7.5%, including a fourth quarter decline of 3% to 5%.
ECONOMY
themountvernongrapevine.com

Staples Retail Sales Associate Wanted

Staples Connect is focused on our customer and our community, while empowering you to learn, grow and deliver. As a Retail Sales Associate, you will be collaborative and inclusive in helping our customers while being part of a fun, team-oriented retail culture. You’ll provide exceptional customer service and have our customer’s needs in mind while helping them find products and providing solutions (training provided).
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
KRON4 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY
wvih.com

Designer Brands Fewer In Discount Stores

Global supply chain issues are affecting designer brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren and more, leaving bargain hunters at a loss. The companies said they are stepping away from those discount chains like T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Ross, who carry the excess of premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ICIS Chemical Business

‘Watch out below!’ as supply chain chaos comes to an end

“What goes up, comes down” is usually a good motto when prices start to reach for the skies. As the great investor Bob Farrell noted in his 10 Rules, they usually go further than you think. But they don’t then correct by going sideways. The charts showing US lumber prices,...
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source

Is Asia also facing a worker shortage?

“Asian markets are also struggling with labor shortages which are ultimately contributing to the greater global supply chain crisis,” explained Nikhil Parikh, CEO of Anise Partners LLC. How is the worker shortage in the US?. When the pandemic started, many companies had to lay off employees just to make ends...
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

MICT (MICT) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) increased by 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) increased by 25% pre-market today. Investors appear to be buying shares in the company prior to the third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be announced at 8:30 AM ET today.
STOCKS
wkzo.com

Heineken to buy South Africa’s Distell in $2.6 billion deal

(Reuters) – Heineken will buy Distell Group Holdings in a deal that values the South African drinks maker at about 40.1 billion rand ($2.62 billion), Distell said on Monday. Distell’s deal talks with Heineken, the world’s second largest beer maker, were first announced in May. ($1 = 15.2828 rand) (Reporting...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy