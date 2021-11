As the investigation continues into the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, an assertion has emerged that someone may have deliberately tampered with the rounds to cause the deadly accident. Late last month, Hutchins was preparing for a scene on the set with Alec Baldwin when the firearm the actor was holding had reportedly discharged a live round. Police are trying to determine how a live round got onto the set and who put it into the gun, and no criminal charges have been filed against anyone at this time.

