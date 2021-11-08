CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alberta government unveils road map with goal of becoming hydrogen export superpower

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alberta government has released its road map to reach a goal of becoming a world leader in hydrogen exports by the end of the decade. Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is well-positioned with its existing energy infrastructure to become a global supplier of choice for hydrogen. And he...

jwnenergy.com

Planning for Canada U.S. treaty talks on Line 5 'well underway,' Canada says

Planning is “well underway” for bilateral treaty talks between Canada and the United States in the dispute over the Line 5 pipeline, with formal negotiations expected to begin "shortly,'' the federal government says in new court documents. A proposed motion filed Friday in U.S. district court in Michigan says an...
U.S. POLITICS
capitalandmain.com

New Mexico’s Delicate Dance to Become a Center of U.S. Hydrogen Production

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is on the hunt for federal dollars. In a push to make the state a national center for hydrogen production, she’s pitching a legislative proposal that she says will flatten state government roadblocks and create a new industrial base to reenergize the economy in the San Juan Basin. She wants her Hydrogen Hub Act to be the star of the upcoming legislative session.
THEATER & DANCE
jwnenergy.com

U.K. rejects alliance seeking fixed date on fossil fuel phaseout

The U.K. won’t join an alliance of countries fixing a date to phase out fossil fuel production, in a move that calls into question the COP26 host nation’s climate leadership. The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance is being spearheaded by the governments of Denmark and Costa Rica and is expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Whitelaw: Energy transition homework crucial for Calgary's new city council

Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek is more astute than many naysayers give her credit for as she pushes the climate emergency button. To understand why, just take an imaginary step outside of T2P (downtown Cowtown) and look back in. There’s a tsunami of change called energy transition sweeping the world. For companies, communities, and sectors bright enough to get on its crest, riding the transition wave will be key to navigating the complex pressures squeezing in on the economy and environment. Those who ignore the swell’s depth and strength do so at their peril.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Three more ports want to become hydrogen hubs

After the recent news about a collaboration between Valencia and Hamburg, the focus on ports has continued this week. Two Belgian sites – Antwerp and Zeebrugge – have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chilean government at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, to speed up green hydrogen flows between South America and Western Europe. “This cooperation will remove the last barriers and gaps in the run-up to the effective start-up of green production, the establishment of the logistics chain between the continents, and the logistics in the Belgian seaports and their hinterland,” the Port of Antwerp wrote last week. The Belgian facilities are convinced the future Western European energy system will have to focus on solar and wind power, plus imported renewable hydrogen. Chile aims to produce the world's cheapest green hydrogen by 2030 and wants to be among the top three exporters by 2040. The renewable hydrogen generated in Chile in the foreseeable future will primarily be used for domestic purposes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Streamlining field operations using Cenozon’s FIND: Steel Reef leverages innovative mobile technology to boost pipeline risk management

Steel Reef manages midstream oil and gas infrastructure in Saskatchewan and the U.S. Among their responsibilities is to ensure hydrocarbons are safely captured, processed and transported in pipelines and facilities. In order to accomplish this efficiently with good ESG ratings, Steel Reef has adopted a unique ethos. Its corporate culture enables and encourages individual creativity, communication and entrepreneurial excitement across the board.
SOFTWARE

