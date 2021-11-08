CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford says his ankle is fine after rolling it vs. Titans

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
As if things weren’t going terribly enough on Sunday night against the Titans, the Rams were forced to hold their breath in the second half of their 28-16 loss when Matthew Stafford twisted his ankle and was slow to get up. It happened on a fourth-down play where he rolled out to his left and threw off-platform, coming down awkwardly on his left ankle.

Stafford finished the game without missing a single snap, but there’s always at least some concern when your star quarterback goes down and limps off the field. Fortunately, he said afterwards that his ankle is fine, brushing off the injury.

“Uh, it’s fine. It will be alright. I just rolled it on myself really,” he said.

Sean McVay was asked about the injury after the loss, too, but he didn’t have much information on it. He didn’t seem too worried either, considering Stafford finished the game.

“I’m not sure. He came back, played, did a good job leading the touchdown drive,” McVay said. “He got it rolled up pretty good on a bad play call, bad situation I put him in right there. But I’m not really sure other than that.”

The Rams will have an extra day to rest and recover before their next game, which will be against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 10. After that, they’ll have a bye in Week 11.

