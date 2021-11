With over 50% of Internet users more concerned about online privacy in 2019 than they were in 2018, investing in technology designed to increase their security may be a solution. One company, Handshake.org, a decentralized naming and certificate authority, believes that decentralization will make the Internet secure, resistant to censorship and seizures, and owned by individuals instead of corporations. To that end, they have created technology they believe will change the Internet as we know it.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO