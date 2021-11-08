CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie completes NYC Marathon, raises money for Michael J. Fox Foundation

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Geist ran and completed his first New York...

www.msnbc.com

fox5ny.com

NYC Marathon preview

The organizers of the New York City Marathon held the ceremonial painting of the blue line in Central Park on Wednesday. The marathon will have its 50th running on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Organ Donor, Recipient Running New York City Marathon To Raise Money For American Liver Foundation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two friends who share an uncommon bond will be among the 33,000 runners at the New York City Marathon on Sunday. For Sara Kate Gillingham and Dave Kane, taking on the streets of New York is also a celebration of life. Four years ago, when Kane was fighting liver cancer, Gillingham donated 60% of her liver to save his life. “Sara Kate saved my life,” Kane said. “That’s what’s so great about this opportunity to run and to publicize, you know, the incredible bravery and generosity and love.” By running the marathon, the pair will raise money for the American Liver Foundation, and they hope it will raise awareness about organ donation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post-Journal

Ready To Run: Fredonia Native To Compete In NYC Marathon

FREDONIA — The New York City marathon is any marathon runner’s dream. Because of her solid time at September’s Boston Marathon, Fredonia resident Jackie Correale has qualified to compete in the New York City Marathon in the future. But this year’s iteration of the event will not be without Chautauqua County representation.
FREDONIA, NY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Ted Metellus, born and raised in the Bronx, makes history as first Black NYC Marathon director

The New York City Marathon runs through all five boroughs of the city, including the Bronx, where Ted Metellus was born and raised by parents who immigrated from Haiti. For years, his mother, Ines, worked as a housekeeper at the Hotel St. Moritz - now The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park - and around late October each year she would notice an uptick in visitors at the hotel.
SOCIETY
Ocean City Today

Ocean City restaurateurs walking New York Marathon to raise money for local charity

As a Bronx-area native, Touch of Italy owner Bob Ciprietti is no stranger to the neighborhoods of the Big Apple. But this weekend, he will see them from a new, and more tiring, perspective as he joins longtime friend and Sunset Grille owner Buddy Trala in the 50th New York Marathon. The pair will be walking to raise $200,000 to help finish the Rebecca and Leighton Moore Child Behavioral Health Center at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, and with help from the community, they’ve pretty much already reached their goal.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dad

Michael J. Fox Raises $1 Billion, Won’t Stop Until Parkinson’s Cure Is Found

Our brains are built to protect us from danger in the best way they know how. When faced with anxiety-inducing situations, we have three choices: We can fight, run (flight), or we can freeze. In 1991, Back to the Future star, Michael J. Fox’s life was forever changed when he was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease. Fox decided that there was only one way to handle the unexpected obstacle that changed his life at just 29 years old. He didn’t run from his diagnosis, nor did he freeze and allow the difficult news to overtake him. Instead, Fox chose to fight.
ADVOCACY
nyconthecheap.com

NYC Marathon: Celebrities in the Race

Everybody who races in the NYC Marathon should be celebrated, for the ability to train, run and finish a 26.2 mile race. The 2021 race is its 50th anniversary, and includes some famous names, including award-winning Broadway performers, Olympic gold medalists and TV personalities, most of whom are running to support a charity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RunnersWorld

NBC’s Willie Geist Is Ready for His First Marathon—He Hopes

Finishing a two-mile run back in 2020 seemed like a job well done for the anchor of Sunday Today With Willie Geist. He shared his accomplishments—which was a lot for him at the time—with his wife. Fast forward to now, Geist will be running 26.2 miles in the TCS New York City marathon on Sunday, November 7. This will be his first marathon, with the mashup of confidence and doubt and wisdom acquired through training that comes with it.
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX2Now

NYC Marathon runner proposes to girlfriend during race

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — Running 26.2 miles wasn’t enough for one man on Sunday. So during the New York City Marathon, he took a knee and proposed to his girlfriend. Kristopher Glocksien, 28, popped the question to Wendy Macias, 29, between mile 17 and 18 near 86th Street and First Avenue, family said. They’ve been dating four years and live in Glendale, Arizona.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morganton News Herald

Rigsbee wins age group, raises money at NYC Marathon

Patton High School 2020 graduate Finn Rigsbee, who’s now a sophomore at Wake Forest University, ran in the 50th New York Marathon on Nov. 7. Rigsbee ran the marathon, which was his fourth taking part in, with his Wake Forest roommate, Chris Ouida and Chris’ father, Jordan Ouida, who are from New York City and have a family connection with 9/11.
Finger Lakes Times

Miles for money: Running for worthy causes in the 50th NYC Marathon

NEW YORK — The finish line of the 50th New York City Marathon was the world’s epicenter of emotion this past Sunday. Jubilation, exhaustion, affection, dehydration and tears of joy all made an appearance from the first finisher to the last in the lower southwest corner of Central Park adjacent to 66th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

