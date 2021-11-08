Willie completes NYC Marathon, raises money for Michael J. Fox Foundation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two friends who share an uncommon bond will be among the 33,000 runners at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
For Sara Kate Gillingham and Dave Kane, taking on the streets of New York is also a celebration of life.
Four years ago, when Kane was fighting liver cancer, Gillingham donated 60% of her liver to save his life.
“Sara Kate saved my life,” Kane said. “That’s what’s so great about this opportunity to run and to publicize, you know, the incredible bravery and generosity and love.”
By running the marathon, the pair will raise money for the American Liver Foundation, and they hope it will raise awareness about organ donation.
