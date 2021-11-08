Willie completes NYC Marathon, raises money for Michael J. Fox Foundation

Our brains are built to protect us from danger in the best way they know how. When faced with anxiety-inducing situations, we have three choices: We can fight, run (flight), or we can freeze. In 1991, Back to the Future star, Michael J. Fox’s life was forever changed when he was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease. Fox decided that there was only one way to handle the unexpected obstacle that changed his life at just 29 years old. He didn’t run from his diagnosis, nor did he freeze and allow the difficult news to overtake him. Instead, Fox chose to fight.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO