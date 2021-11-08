CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Biden-era Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac policy help community lenders?

By Bonnie Sinnock
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe effectiveness of the Biden Administration’s efforts to house more low- to moderate-income borrowers is partially reliant on the ability of community lenders to originate loan products the government-related secondary market is buying and securitizing to that end. But some community lenders find red tape and related expenses are hurdles to...

