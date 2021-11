After more than a year of anticipation, the Dexter revival, Dexter: New Blood, premieres tonight. How can you watch Dexter: New Blood this evening?. Taking place ten years after that polarizing series finale, Dexter: New Blood sees the infamous serial killer settled down in a fictional New York town. Dexter has left the dark passenger behind, but a series of incidents might force him to return to his old ways.

