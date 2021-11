Is Luke Grimes leaving Yellowstone, and is his character of Kayce Dutton dead and gone? The opening minutes raised that question. The introduction was both shocking and painful as we saw the aftermath of the enormous season 3 finale cliffhanger. The good news for John is that he was rescued soon by Rip after he was shot up on the road. Meanwhile, Beth was able to escape her building in one piece. Even Kayce was able to get out of the first pickle he was in during the premiere, but found himself in another one soon after: Another shooting. This was one where, as a livestock agent, he found himself targeted. He also found himself shot and bleeding out.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO