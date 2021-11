Kensi Blye actor Daniela Ruah loves it when the entire cast of NCIS: Los Angeles gets to goof off with each other between takes. Those are the days she has the most fun. Actors are always talking about how their fellow cast members become like a second family. NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is no exception. But even though she’s been working alongside her colleagues for years, it’s not every day that the whole cast gets to be together on set.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO