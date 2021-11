Miami Dolphin fans believe in Tua Tagovailoa. The supporters in South Florida want him to succeed. After a matchup with the Ravens on Thursday night, fans chanted “Tua! Tua!” as he came off the field. He did not start the game because of a fractured finger on his left hand, but the fifth overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft emerged off the bench in the third quarter. Tagovailoa replaced an injured Jacoby Brissett (knee) and guided the Dolphins on two scoring drives — including one for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Miami’s touchdown possession included a 64-yard pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver Albert Wilson. The Dolphins have won back-to-back games and shocked the Ravens by a score of 22-10 at home.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO