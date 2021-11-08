Currency market: How to trade FX at the Sunday night open

Loonie, AUD, GBP Outperform; US 10-Year Bond Yield Rebounds. Summary: The Euro (EUR/USD) tumbled 0.51% to finish at a fresh 2021 low at 1.1380 (1.1450 Friday) as dovish rhetoric from ECB officials continued to weigh on the shared currency. This in turn pushed the DXY, (Dollar Index) to an overnight and 16-month peak at 95.58, settling at 95.45 in early Asian trade. The Greenback was also supported by a rebound in US treasury bond yields with the benchmark 10-year note up 5 basis points to 1.61%. Two-year US rates rose to 0.52% (0.51%). In contrast to the Euro, hawkish speak from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, lifted the British Pound (GBP/USD) 0.48% to 1.3425 (1.3365). Speaking before the UK Parliament Treasury Select Committee, Bailey said that future BOE meetings on policy are now “in play” for a rate rise. The USD/CAD pair slid to 1.2510 from 1.2550. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that QE is no longer needed while admitting that the economic slack in the Canada’s economy is still not absorbed. Resource currencies were also higher. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) finished at 0.7350, up 0.48%. Higher US yields lifted the Greenback against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/SGD pair was up 0.15% to 1.3540 while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.3835 from 6.3800 yesterday.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO