CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Currency market: How to trade FX at the Sunday night open

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen markets open Sunday evening, the price lacks an input for forward motion. Lack of forward price information places the traded price to past views from Friday by no other choice. Sunday night opens is the only time during a trading week, the price trades Friday or backwards prices....

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

China’s Interesting Relationship with FX Trading

China maintains a very tight grip on the foreign exchange (forex) market. The country completely banned forex margin trading and imposed heavy restrictions on other FX market activities. Chinese individuals can only trade foreign currencies through commercial banks, without receiving any leverage. Also, there are strict annual limits on the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: More bullish daily confluences you can shake a candlestick at

USD/JPY bulls are on the verge of a fresh cycle high. There are multiple bullish candle formations on the daily chart. USD/JPY rallied again on Monday, showing the bullish intentions for the price following a very strong move last Wednesday which left a three-line bullish strike on the daily charts. The price is on the verge of printing a fresh cycle high after the greenback surged to a 16-month high against a basket of major peers. The dollar index DXY hit 95.50 on Monday, its highest since July 2020.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR tumbles, USD/EMFX rocket higher, DXY hits 16-Month peak

Loonie, AUD, GBP Outperform; US 10-Year Bond Yield Rebounds. Summary: The Euro (EUR/USD) tumbled 0.51% to finish at a fresh 2021 low at 1.1380 (1.1450 Friday) as dovish rhetoric from ECB officials continued to weigh on the shared currency. This in turn pushed the DXY, (Dollar Index) to an overnight and 16-month peak at 95.58, settling at 95.45 in early Asian trade. The Greenback was also supported by a rebound in US treasury bond yields with the benchmark 10-year note up 5 basis points to 1.61%. Two-year US rates rose to 0.52% (0.51%). In contrast to the Euro, hawkish speak from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, lifted the British Pound (GBP/USD) 0.48% to 1.3425 (1.3365). Speaking before the UK Parliament Treasury Select Committee, Bailey said that future BOE meetings on policy are now “in play” for a rate rise. The USD/CAD pair slid to 1.2510 from 1.2550. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that QE is no longer needed while admitting that the economic slack in the Canada’s economy is still not absorbed. Resource currencies were also higher. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) finished at 0.7350, up 0.48%. Higher US yields lifted the Greenback against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/SGD pair was up 0.15% to 1.3540 while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.3835 from 6.3800 yesterday.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Forward Price#Fx#Gbp Usd
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: Gold approaches supply zone

Gold continues on its way up as investors seek to hedge against inflationary pressures. The rally picked up steam after a break above the triple top at 1833. Price action is grinding up along a rising trendline. The bulls are pushing towards 1884, a major resistance where last June’s sell-off...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 16 Nov 2021 00:39GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.3480 - Prev. hourly sup (now res). 1.3379 - Last Fri's NY low. 1.3354 - Last Fri's 10-month low. 1.3305 - Dec 22 2020 low. GBP/USD - 1.3417.. Trading cable was tricky on Mon, price climbed to 1.3439...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Currency Market: Exchange rates predict exchange rates

As highlighted Friday, 19 of 28 currency pairs are USD pairs, moves with USD and driven strictly by USD while 9 currencies are Non USD. Of 28 currencies, 19 contain exchange rates as 1 point and 9 are distinguished by 0 point. This allows currency prices to factor its interrelationships as marriages yet also to divorce as currency prices separate and contract from each other.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Shake Overnight Losses to Trade Firmer

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 1/4 cent, and December KC wheat is up 4 1/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grain markets are mostly higher overnight, shaking overnight losses to put most contracts just into the green in the early morning hours. Focus this week will be on the November WASDE Tuesday.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: GBP, ECB money supplies, next week

Deeply oversold GBP/USD upon BOE dropped 100 pips. The characteristically skitzy nature of GBP/USD born from the BOE dropped from vital 1.3589 to 1.3532 or 57 phantom pips. Phantom pips belongs to the trader on rebounds as free money as the only trade was long. The only trade today is long, next week is long.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Emerging market currencies are headed for more trouble next year as mounting expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to quell inflation are set to keep the mighty U.S. dollar in the driving seat, a Reuters poll showed. Most emerging market currencies were forecast to weaken...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Stocks Mark a Rosy Start to the Month; FX Markets in Quiet Trading

Looking solely at stock markets, one could get the impression that nothing goes wrong, and the remaining pandemic constraints are just a tentative phenomenon, which still allows economies to run up and grow. Of course, some key stocks such as Facebook and Amazon could not jump back into uncharted waters following their earnings releases last week, though overall, guidance from businesses has surprisingly signaled little concern about their future performance, with the pan-European STOXX 600 unlocking a fresh record high at 479.62 in the first day of November on the back of financials and energy.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Monetary conditions index and EUR/USD long term forecast

The ECB and many central banks no longer rely on the Monetary Conditions Index as the forecast for simultaneous predictions to interest and exchange rates but the ECB maintains and factors the MCI with periodic updates. Personally, I thought the MCI was a great trade tool to forecast. The MCI...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Sentiment driving financial markets

The EUR was the worst performer, falling against the greenback to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1381. The dollar also appreciated against safe-haven CHF and JPY, but shed ground against the pound and commodity-linked currencies. Overall, the action was limited across the FX board as speculative interest awaits fresh clues.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3419; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3645.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900

US Treasury yields advancing amid a worsening market’s mood. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that it is no time to tighten the monetary policy. XAU/USD holds on to gains near a fresh multi-month high of 1,870.48. Gold consolidates gains in the $1,860 price zone, marginally lower on a daily basis, although...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Trades Quietly Higher

The cotton market has traded both sides of Friday’s close but seems to be leaning a bit more to the bull side this morning. This week the market will see several reports with the potential to move prices. Those releases range from Monday’s harvest progress, Tuesday’s supply and demand (WASDE), to Friday’s weekly export sales. Also on Friday, December’s options will expire.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy